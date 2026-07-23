LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Position Increased by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 117,737 shares during the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 3.10% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $84,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 4,688,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,057,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,558 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,619,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 359.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,918,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.04. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is 189.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LXP. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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