LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 47,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $47,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $56.30 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is -110.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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