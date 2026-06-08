Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 37,350 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Lyrical Asset Management LP lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,119 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,350 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 4.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.31% of HCA Healthcare worth $333,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0%

HCA opened at $372.29 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.00 and a 1-year high of $556.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.51 and a 200-day moving average of $477.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial set a $413.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

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