M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 46,659 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 188.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,457 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $83.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted Coca-Cola as a stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, saying beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and boost demand for KO. The World Cup Is Here: Analyst Names One Beverage Stock To Watch

Bank of America highlighted Coca-Cola as a stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, saying beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and boost demand for KO. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest also showed up in unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside in KO.

Investor interest also showed up in unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside in KO. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to point to Coca-Cola’s solid fundamentals, including Q1 results that beat estimates and showed strong organic revenue growth and volume gains, supporting the bullish case for the stock. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Recent coverage continues to point to Coca-Cola’s solid fundamentals, including Q1 results that beat estimates and showed strong organic revenue growth and volume gains, supporting the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s reliable dividend profile remains a draw for income investors, with Coca-Cola continuing to be viewed as a long-term dividend compounder. 1 Plain-As-Day Dividend King to Buy and Never Sell That Has Increased Its Payout for 64 Consecutive Years

The company’s reliable dividend profile remains a draw for income investors, with Coca-Cola continuing to be viewed as a long-term dividend compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Chairman James Quincey and EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed stock sales, but both were pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions tied to tax withholding on equity awards, so the insider activity is less concerning than discretionary selling.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 875,921 shares of company stock worth $69,831,810 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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