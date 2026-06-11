M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,562 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $2,005,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,471,031 shares of the company's stock worth $1,546,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $238.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.87. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $575.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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