M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,950 Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,950 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,248 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,760 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.27 and a 200-day moving average of $214.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.41 and a 12-month high of $253.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 60,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,947,917.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 110,803,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,597,400.42. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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