M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,900 Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,900 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 49,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,699 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.18.

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Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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