M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $225.16 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $397.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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