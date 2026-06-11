M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,904 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $191.20 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $181.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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