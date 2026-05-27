M3 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,552 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

M3 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,552 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 6,480 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 101,015 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $248.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Reuters: Qualcomm strikes AI chip deal with TikTok owner ByteDance, Bloomberg News reports

Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Is Up Today

Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s expanded Stellantis partnership adds another growth driver by increasing Snapdragon Digital Chassis adoption in connected and AI-enabled vehicles. Can Qualcomm's Expanded Stellantis Tie-Up Boost Its Shares?

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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