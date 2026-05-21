Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys 7,725 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 848.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,636 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.1%

MCD opened at $280.39 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $301.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.54. The company has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.98 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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