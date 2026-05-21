Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 178.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,714 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $105,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.35.

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NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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