Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $26.04 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 2,014.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,731 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 222,678 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 5.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $26,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 108,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,153,389.24. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 154,065 shares of company stock worth $19,281,401 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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