Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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