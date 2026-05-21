Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 5.6%

TJX stock opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion versus roughly $14.0 billion estimated, showing resilient demand at its off-price banners. TJX Reports Q1 FY27 Results

TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected and revenue of $14.32 billion versus roughly $14.0 billion estimated, showing resilient demand at its off-price banners. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales rose 6%, pretax margin improved to 12.0%, and management said traffic remained strong across its retail banners, suggesting the company is taking share from more cautious shoppers. Reuters TJX raises annual sales, profit forecasts

Comparable sales rose 6%, pretax margin improved to 12.0%, and management said traffic remained strong across its retail banners, suggesting the company is taking share from more cautious shoppers. Positive Sentiment: TJX raised its FY27 outlook for comparable sales, pretax margin, EPS, and buybacks, increasing its share repurchase target to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which supports the stock’s bullish reaction. TJX Stock Is Rising. Why Investors Are Shrugging Off Cautious Guidance.

TJX raised its FY27 outlook for comparable sales, pretax margin, EPS, and buybacks, increasing its share repurchase target to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which supports the stock’s bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter EPS outlook of $1.15-$1.17 is slightly below the consensus estimate, but investors appear to be focusing more on the strong quarter and upbeat full-year commentary than on the near-term caution.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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