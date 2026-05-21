Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $850,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,650.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,071,900. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 99,992 shares of company stock worth $139,220,810 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,553.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,335.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,132.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $643.36 and a one year high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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