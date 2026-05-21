Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,194 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,704 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,629 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.8%

EOG stock opened at $141.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for EOG Resources, including FY2026 to $16.09 per share, FY2027 to $13.91, and FY2028 to $12.62, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Higher EPS forecasts can signal improved profitability and support a stronger valuation. EOG Resources analyst estimates update

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for EOG Resources, including FY2026 to $16.09 per share, FY2027 to $13.91, and FY2028 to $12.62, while maintaining a rating. Higher EPS forecasts can signal improved profitability and support a stronger valuation. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted near-term quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, suggesting analysts see stronger earnings momentum ahead for the energy producer. EOG Resources quarterly estimates update

The firm also lifted near-term quarterly estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, suggesting analysts see stronger earnings momentum ahead for the energy producer. Neutral Sentiment: EOG was also listed on Zacks’ “Strong Buy” income stocks list, and another note described the stock as having solid momentum characteristics. These are supportive sentiment signals, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. Zacks income stocks list

EOG was also listed on Zacks’ “Strong Buy” income stocks list, and another note described the stock as having solid momentum characteristics. These are supportive sentiment signals, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on EOG from $167 to $155 and kept a Market Perform rating. That more cautious stance may be weighing on the stock in the near term. Bernstein price target cut

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,568. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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