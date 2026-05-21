Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $731.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $498.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $818.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $518.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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