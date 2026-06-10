MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $90,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $358.72 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $315.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,440. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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