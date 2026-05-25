MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 824.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,578 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 77,213 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,630,084.85. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,135 shares of company stock worth $107,430,282. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $385.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $279.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $401.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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