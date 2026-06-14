MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,823 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 634,903 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,465,000 after purchasing an additional 568,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,397,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,486,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,448,440. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

MTSI opened at $379.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report).

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