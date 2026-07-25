MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $13,059,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,474 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 94.4% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,385.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,468 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $1,028,919.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,654,351.64. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $266.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $348.53 and its 200-day moving average is $281.73. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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