MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total value of $1,749,131.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839.56. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $569,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,641.90. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 753,113 shares of company stock valued at $184,368,095. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

MTSI opened at $287.64 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.04, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.78 and a one year high of $294.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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