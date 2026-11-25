State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,106,039 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.17% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $688,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $256,612,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $247,732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $204,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $174,109,000 after acquiring an additional 105,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531,679 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Ambra Roth sold 9,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $2,152,495.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,550,698.90. This trade represents a 37.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John Kober sold 21,036 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.91, for a total transaction of $4,352,558.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,181.23. This represents a 36.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,929 shares of company stock valued at $22,050,234. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 13.4%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $200.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.35 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions designs and supplies semiconductor products for applications that use radio frequency, microwave, millimeter-wave and optical signals. Its products include amplifiers, switches, diodes, mixers, attenuators and other components used in communications and electronic systems. The company serves customers in markets including telecommunications, data centers, aerospace and defense, and industrial applications. Its components are used in equipment such as wireless infrastructure, high-speed optical networks, radar and test systems.

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