Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,785 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 267,808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $74,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 408.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after acquiring an additional 953,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 377,167.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after acquiring an additional 716,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equinix by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $838,798,000 after acquiring an additional 252,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,055.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,066.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $923.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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