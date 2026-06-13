Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,530 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 534,841 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $56,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.01 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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