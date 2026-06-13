Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 479,391 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $136,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $134.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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