Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,209 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 385,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 678.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $186.96 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.06. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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