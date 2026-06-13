Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 2,968,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $112,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,147 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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