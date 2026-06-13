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Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $105.91 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Macquarie Group reduced its PepsiCo stake by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, but still held 737,942 shares worth about $105.9 million at quarter-end.
  • PepsiCo reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting $1.61 EPS on revenue of $19.44 billion, both above analyst estimates and higher than a year ago.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.48 per share, implying a 4.1% yield, though analysts remain cautious overall with a consensus Hold rating and average target price of $167.35.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,942 shares of the company's stock after selling 249,724 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $105,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after buying an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $144.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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