Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $108.54 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 69,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $108,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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