Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $146.25 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 337,786 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $146,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $366.81 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $373.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $286.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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