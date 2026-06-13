Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $52.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,345 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 410,882 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HD stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $322.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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