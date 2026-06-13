Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $61.01 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,579 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 524,997 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $61,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $218.79 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $203.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $220.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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