Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $66.18 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 913,037 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $66,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Research Partners raised American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $129.23 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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