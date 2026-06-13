Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,272 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $64,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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