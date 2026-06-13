Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,857 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 427,951 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in American Express were worth $40,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in American Express by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in American Express by 23.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after purchasing an additional 537,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $153,292,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Up 2.2%

AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $286.15 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.98. The company has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

More American Express News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

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