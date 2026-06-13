Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 100,034 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,034 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $53,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,399 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company's stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company's stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company's stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $334.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.36. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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