Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 100,674 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,674 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.8% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $176,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,182.73. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $998.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,016.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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