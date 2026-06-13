Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 106,897 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,090 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 106,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Newmont worth $90,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Newmont by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 108.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Newmont Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on Newmont from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,288. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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