Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 18,138 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,394 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,138 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders.

Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying.

Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets.

Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Austal and Caterpillar in Global Value Agreement

Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher.

Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher. Negative Sentiment: The stock also recently pulled back from its year-to-date high, with technical traders citing a possible double-top pattern, which may be limiting near-term upside.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $933.27.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5%

CAT stock opened at $910.78 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $851.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.70 and a 1-year high of $946.83. The stock has a market cap of $419.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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