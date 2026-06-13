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Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 628,927 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Pfizer logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its Pfizer stake by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 628,927 shares and leaving it with 1.91 million shares valued at about $47.5 million.
  • Other institutional investors also adjusted their Pfizer positions, and the stock remains widely held, with 68.36% owned by institutions.
  • Pfizer reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $0.75 per share on revenue of $14.45 billion, and it maintained FY 2026 EPS guidance of $2.80 to $3.00.
  • Interested in Pfizer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 628,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691,773 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $168,565,000 after buying an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s new weight-loss data is being viewed as encouraging for its obesity franchise, potentially improving the competitive case for its pipeline and helping sentiment around future growth. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s expanded U.S. label for HYMPAVZI is adding to optimism around the hemophilia business by widening the addressable patient pool, which may support future specialty-drug sales. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: RBC recently upgraded Pfizer to Sector Perform, saying the valuation has reset and the risk-reward profile looks more balanced ahead of pipeline catalysts. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Some recent articles argue Pfizer’s Seagen oncology platform and newly acquired obesity assets could help offset patent-expiry and post-COVID revenue pressure, supporting a long-term turnaround thesis. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Pfizer around Hold on average, suggesting the market sees limited near-term upside until more pipeline and commercial execution proves out. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight Pfizer’s dividend yield as a sign of underlying concern about cash flow, debt, and the company’s ability to support both payouts and reinvestment. Article Title

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE PFE opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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