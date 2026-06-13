Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,545 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 590,059 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $110,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $153.97 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

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About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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