Macy's, Inc. $M Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763,721 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,594,549 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.19% of Macy's worth $104,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy's by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy's by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy's by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Macy's by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Macy's by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,528 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy's

Macy's Price Performance

M stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. Macy's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Activity at Macy's

In other Macy's news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $497,800. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $650,309.99. This represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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