State Street Corp cut its position in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,108,222 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.53% of Macy's worth $211,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy's by 21.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy's by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Macy's by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Macy's by 24.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,891 shares of the company's stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Macy's by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 136,894 shares of the company's stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on M shares. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy's from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Macy's in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.78.

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Macy's Trading Up 1.2%

M opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. Macy's, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.26. Macy's had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Macy's's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc. is a U.S. retail company that sells apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products, jewelry, and home furnishings through stores and online. Its retail businesses include Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury, which focuses on beauty products and services. The company serves customers across the United States through its digital platforms and retail locations. Macy's traces its history to 1858, when Rowland Hussey Macy opened a store in New York City. Tony Spring, formerly the head of Bloomingdale's, became Macy's, Inc. chairman and chief executive officer in 2024.

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