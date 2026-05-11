MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,271 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $213.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day moving average of $215.95. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.76 and a twelve month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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