Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,572,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 385,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,072,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,524 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,438,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0%

Caterpillar stock opened at $889.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.46 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The business's 50-day moving average price is $929.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.45%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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