Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,703 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after selling 58,485 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up about 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 1.98% of Thor Industries worth $107,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,810 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 2,600 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 139,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,266,750. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Thor Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THO

Thor Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of THO opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

See Also

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