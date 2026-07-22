Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,801.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,741.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,513.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 41.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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