Madison Asset Management LLC Has $118.10 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,305 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 69,573 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $118,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,184,446,000 after buying an additional 4,129,601 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after buying an additional 2,474,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,588,062,000 after buying an additional 1,938,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $284.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.31 and a 200-day moving average of $244.71. The company has a market cap of $258.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $283.84.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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